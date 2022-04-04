Joel Latibeaudiere responds to Joe Ledley’s Michael Obafemi jibe following Cardiff 0-4 Swansea

Swansea City claimed the bragging rights once again in the South Wales Derby on Saturday afternoon by hammering Cardiff City 4-0 on their own turf.

The Swans were a goal to the good at half-time thanks to Michael Obafemi’s early goal, but they ran riot in the second half thanks to strikes from Ben Cabango, Hannes Wolf and a second from Obafemi.

It took the aggregate score for the season to 7-0 in favour of Russell Martin’s side but the aftermath has seen some tasty social media interactions occur.

One of the main talking points that has emerged from the match though is Joe Ledley’s somewhat controversial tweet regarding Obafemi.

The former Bluebirds player and Wales international labelled the Republic of Ireland youngster as a ‘shocking player’ despite scoring a brace – something which the 22-year-old has already responded to with a one-word tweet.

It’s not just Obafemi who has stuck the boot into Ledley’s comment though, with the striker’s team-mate Joel Latibeaudiere also having something to say following the former midfielder’s comment.

The Verdict

Ledley is being ridiculed for his comments and it does strike as a bit of a bitter reaction to a Swansea fans’ tweet.

If he genuinely thinks that Obafemi is a poor player though then it is a surprising take considering he is one goal away from hitting double figures in the Championship this season, despite having a slow start to the campaign.

Swansea players are clearly having fun though taking it to Ledley following their derby day success – and can you blame them?

They will finish mid-table at best this season in the second tier but building blocks have been put in place to push for the top end of the table in 2022-23, and Obafemi will be a big part of that.