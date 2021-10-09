Joel Latibeaudiere issues verdict on Swansea City since Russell Martin appointment

Russell Martin has made a solid start to life as Swansea City manager with his side steadily picking up points after a disrupted preseason.

The style of play is the most significant change as the Swans have gone from a pragmatic, conservative style under Steve Cooper to a more possession-based under Martin.

That is something that Swansea have seemingly taken some time to adapt to, as they struggle to back up to their run to the Championship play-off final last season.

This has lead to praise from defender Joel Latibeaudiere who spoke to the official Swansea website about the impact of his new manager.

He said: “We are definitely pleased with the way we are playing. Since the head coach and his staff came in about eight weeks ago, we’ve taken on a new style– a brave way of playing.

“It’s totally different to before, and we must give credit to the lads for taking it on so quickly.

The 20-year-old defender did admit though that despite being so impressive in possession, they do have to improve in front of goal: “We just need to be patient. The stats are there – we have the most clean sheets in the league and the most possession. Now we need the cherry on top, which is goals. It’s coming though.

“I must give credit to the gaffer and his staff for the way we’re playing, because we really enjoy it.”

Swansea City currently sit 19th in the Championship, having picked up 11 points in 11 games so far this season.

Martin’s side are set to return to action after the international break when they host Welsh rivals Cardiff in the South Wales derby a week on Sunday.

The Verdict

Latibeaudiere is right to praise his manager and teammates for adapting to their new style so quickly.

There have been occasions certainly where Swansea have been exploited, but this is the long-term plan for Martin and Swansea.

It’s a huge jump for any side to go from a conservative style of play to constant passing and moving. It’s a rigid system, to a more fluid one and all the ingredients are there for the Swans except regular chance creation.

As soon as that is addressed, Swansea City will become a force under Martin, and there is still time this season for them to force their way back up the Championship table.