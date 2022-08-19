Joel Latibeaudiere injury update emerges ahead of Swansea City’s clash with Luton

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has revealed that Joel Latibeaudiere is set to be out of action for three to four months due to injury.

The defender dislocated his shoulder during the Jacks’ clash with Millwall earlier this week as he landed awkwardly following a challenge with Murray Wallace.

As a result of this issue, Latibeaudiere had to be taken off on a stretcher and will now be forced to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

Utilised on the right-hand side of the pitch in this particular fixture, it will be interesting to see who will replace Latibeaudiere in the club’s starting eleven for tomorrow’s showdown with Luton Town at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Matthew Sorinola was deployed as a substitute on Tuesday whilst Kyle Naughton is also capable of playing in this particular role.

Having been forced to settle for a draw in their meeting with Millwall, the Jacks will be determined to seal all three points in front of their supporters on Saturday.

Ahead of his side’s showdown with Luton, Martin has shared an injury update on Latibeaudiere.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference about the defender (as cited by the club’s official Twitter account), Martin said: “He’s out for 3-4 months, maybe longer, but we’ll see on the scan next week.

“It’s quite a bad one and we’re all gutted for him.”

Literally 99% of Swansea City supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Swans quiz - Can you?

1 of 28 Who is Swansea City's current head coach? Russell Martin Steve Cooper Brendan Rodgers Alex Neil

The Verdict

This is a significant blow for Swansea as they would have been hoping to turn to Latibeaudiere for inspiration in the coming months.

However, with the 22-year-old now set to miss a considerable chunk of action due to an issue with his shoulder, the Jacks will need their other defenders to step up to the mark in his absence.

Having only managed to keep one clean-sheet in the five games that they have featured in this season, it could be argued that Swansea ought to consider turning towards the transfer market for inspiration if they fail to deliver the goods in a defensive sense against the Hatters.

Currently 14th in the Championship standings, the Jacks will be hoping to reach new heights in this division under the guidance of Martin later this year.