Joel Latibeaudiere from Swansea to Burnley: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

According to Wales Online, Burnley are taking a closer look at Joel Latibeaudiere with a view to potentially signing him from Swansea City for £500,000.

The young defender was at Manchester City when Vincent Kompany was there and, clearly, the Belgian remembers him impressing in the academy.

Here, then, we break down the potential move as the Clarets prepare for life back in the Sky Bet Championship in 22/23…

Is it a good potential move?

Potentially yes.

He’s a young player that still has plenty to learn but he has quality and that is reflected by the fact that Manchester City had him in their academy when Kompany was there.

Burnley need defenders and fresh impetus and the Swansea man would be a part of providing that for next season.

Would he start?

You’d have to think that he would.

Burnley are in the midst of a real change around in terms of their squad, with the likes of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee leaving from the heart of the defence.

There’s clearly room in the backline for new faces and in becoming one of Vincent Kompany’s first signings at Burnley you would think Latibeaudiere is a player he wants to be involved from the get go.

What does he offer?

He’s something a bit different to previous Burnley defenders and it might well suggest a shift in style that Kompany wants to bring.

He is good on the ball but isn’t as physically imposing as the likes of James Tarkowski, though that is not to say he is not a strong player in his own right anyway.

He’s good on the ball and has Championship experience, and could help the transition under Kompany’s rule.

