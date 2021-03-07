Joe Worrall urges Nottingham Forest to make improvement on key aspect of game

Joe Worrall has urged his Nottingham Forest teammates to be more threatening in the final third.

The Reds fell to a 1-0 defeat away at Watford yesterday with Adam Masina’s first-half strike separating the two sides.

The Reds did produce an improved performance in the second half, but without really forcing Daniel Bachmann into action.

Only true Nottingham Forest fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Reds striker quiz – Can you?

1 of 22 Forest signed Lewis Grabban from which club? Aston Villa Sunderland Bournemouth Southampton

For Forest, it’s another game where they were unable to find the back of the net. The Reds failed to register a single shot on target against the Hornets.

Forest have scored only three goals in their last seven Championship matches, with goals evading Chris Hughton’s side.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live after the defeat at Vicarage Road, Worrall urged his teammates to become more threatening going forward.

He said: “I think our top scorer is Lyle Taylor on four goals this season and it’s not good enough.

“The boys know that. There’s no blame culture, it’s not pointing fingers, it’s just a fact. We need to create more opportunities, we need to get the ball wide and crash the box.

“In terms of the numbers in the box, we don’t really get that. I think Yatesy (Ryan) is probably the most eager to go and crash the box from midfield and he needs to do it more often because he could easily get 10 goals a season.

“It’s been a regular thing that we just don’t really test their goalkeeper enough. We’ve hardly had any chances on Saturday, and I know they haven’t, but we’ve been defensively, pretty solid. But we need to score goals.”

The Verdict

Forest tried to address their goalscoring and creativity woes in January, and to be fair, with James Garner and Filip Krovinovic in midfield, they do look a lot better on the ball.

But they look short of ideas in the final third, and for me, the wingers sit too wide without really causing any problems.

Glenn Murray is often left quite isolated, too, and when crosses are put into the area, they are very rarely pounced upon.

Hughton will need to address this sooner rather than later and instil more confidence in the attacking players, as they look rather toothless at the moment.