Despite being Nottingham Forest's club captain and signing a new two-year deal back in September, Joe Worrall has been linked with a move away from the City Ground.

The centre-back has found game time extremely hard to come by in recent times. He started Forest's first five Premier League games this season, wearing the captain's armband in all five.

He was rewarded with a new deal in September, thanks to his early season performances, which saw him contracted to the City Ground until 2026.

However, Worrall has played just 12 minutes of football since then, coming off the bench in Forest's draw with Luton in October. He's missed out on Forest's last four matchday squads altogether, quite a turnaround from the start of the season.

Joe Worrall's senior career path Club Year Nottingham Forest 2016- Dagenham & Redbridge (Loan) 2016 Rangers (Loan) 2018-19

With the 26-year-old seemingly out of favour at Forest, Championship clubs will be looking at his availability with the January transfer window just around the corner.

Who is interested in signing Joe Worrall?

Middlesbrough are said to be interested in signing Joe Worrall following an injury to Darragh Lenihan, according to The Sun.

The Boro hierarchy are set to give Michael Carrick funds to sign a new centre-back, ideally on loan, as Boro look to make a promotion push during the second-half of the season.

Despite being 12th in the Championship table, Boro are only three points off the play-offs, meaning a promotion push is more than attainable with a good run of results.

Worrall isn't the only centre-back Boro are said to be interested in, they're also said to be interested in Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell.

However, with Leeds also competing for a play-off spot, it's said the Whites may be reluctant to strengthen a promotion rival in Middlesbrough.

Would Joe Worrall be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

If Boro were to get the signing of Joe Worrall over the line, it would be a great coup for the club. The Forest man is an experienced Championship defender and knows how to get out of the league, playing a key role in Forest's 2021/22 play-off winning campaign.

Despite only being 26, Worrall has a wealth of Championship experience, playing 168 games in the division and playing 30 of Forest's Premier League games. There's absolutely no doubt that Worrall would improve the vast majority of Championship sides, if not all of them.

Worrall could be forgiven for wondering how he has gone from regular starter and club captain to not even making the bench. Instead of feeling sorry for himself, going out on loan and performing well for Boro could reignite his career and give Forest manager Steve Cooper some food for thought ahead of next season.

The centre-half has everything a modern-day defender needs, he's comfortable on the ball, a good passer and importantly, still possesses the necessary traits of a good defender, such as being strong in the air and a good leader.

Ultimately, you don't become a club captain at a Premier League side without being a good player. Boro's promotion hopes would be massively strengthened if they could get Worrall through the Riverside Stadium doors.