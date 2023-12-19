The January transfer window is set to open in just a couple of weeks.

This means clubs are in the thick of preparations for the new year, as they all look to bolster their first team squads.

The winter window is an opportunity to make changes to sides midway through the campaign, which could play a crucial role in determining how the table shakes out at the end of the season.

Middlesbrough will be keen to make use of the January window in particular as they look to bridge the gap to the top six sides in the Championship.

Boro made good use of the winter market last year, going on to finish fourth in the table, so could be busy once again next month.

Here we look at the latest transfer news surrounding their interest in Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall…

Middlesbrough interest

Middlesbrough are struggling defensively at the moment due to a significant injury crisis, which has left the team looking a little light at the back.

Michael Carrick will likely be eyeing at least one new arrival in the January period in order to ease the workload on his remaining available players.

According to The Sun, the Teesside outfit is weighing up an offer for the 26-year-old Premier League player.

Worrall has fallen out of favour at the City Ground, with his last appearance coming in late October in a 2-2 draw with Luton Town.

It remains to be seen what kind of deal Middlesbrough would look to negotiate, or what Forest’s asking price is, but the centre-back is very much on the Championship side’s radar going into January.

Joe Worrall defensive stats - last 365 days Source: Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile ranking (centre-backs) Tackles 1.85 74 Interceptions 0.88 22 Blocks 1.25 48 Clearances 4.95 87 Aerials won 2.41 66

Cooper’s potential departure

A different factor that could impact the future of Worrall is the future of manager Steve Cooper.

The Welshman is under increasing pressure to get results, having overseen just one win in their last 13 games.

Forest have dropped to 17th in the table, just five points clear of the relegation zone.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nuno Espirito Santo is being lined up as a potential replacement for Cooper.

This could change the situation surrounding Worrall, as the Portuguese may look to bring him back into the fold.

Carlton Palmer verdict

Carlton Palmer has given his verdict on the potential arrival of Worrall at the Riverside.

The 58-year-old believes this would be a good signing for Carrick’s side, as the defender would go straight into the Middlesbrough starting lineup.

"Middlesbrough are pushing to sign Joe Worrall on loan from Nottingham Forest," Palmer told FLW.

"Middlesbrough are desperate to sign a centre-back with long-term injuries to Darragh Lenihan and Tommy Smith - both players will not feature again for Middlesbrough this season.

"Joe's recently signed a new deal at Forest but has lost his place in the starting 11 - the 26-year-old would go straight into Carrick's starting 11 and there is talk that the loan could lead to a permanent move should Middlesbrough get promoted."