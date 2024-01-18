Highlights Nottingham Forest still hope to sell Joe Worrall despite his potential return to the team under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Leicester City are interested in Worrall, but their financial situation may hinder their ability to make a permanent deal.

West Ham United is also interested in Worrall and their Premier League finances may give them an advantage in completing a deal.

With the January transfer window in full swing, transfer news and rumours are rife across the EFL at present.

Of course, the Premier League is not exempt from this either, with many stories linking the top flight to the rest of the pyramid.

That has certainly been the case when it comes to Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall.

Last month, a report emerged that he was available for transfer in January and had been banished from first-team training at the City Ground by Steve Cooper.

Following that report, Championship outfit Middlesbrough were credited with an interest in the defender, with Carrick said to be offering him a lifeline.

Joe Worrall's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Club Matches Yellow Cards Red Cards Nottingham Forest 226 30 2 Dagenham and Redbridge (Loan) 15 1 0 Rangers (Loan) 32 2 0 Stats correct as of 18/01/2024

Of course, Cooper has now been replaced, but that has not stopped headlines over his future emerging this month.

Cooper has appeared three times under Forest's new boss so far, with only two of these being meaningful outings, and both coming in the FA Cup Third Round against Blackpool.

With that said, below, we've taken a look at some of the latest transfer news surrounding the central defender's future.

One transfer story surrounding Worrall to emerge recently is regarding Nottingham Forest's current stance on the central defender.

After his 'banishment', the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo as Forest boss could have potentially changed Worrall's fortunes at the City Ground.

And, although Worrall has reportedly been welcomed back into the fold, the club still hope to sell him.

According to a recent report in the Mirror, Forest will still consider bids for Worall this month after he was frozen out under Cooper.

All of this, of course, comes against the backdrop of Nottingham Forest recently being charged with breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules.

Leicester City keen on Worrall

One club that has been monitoring Worrall's situation in recent weeks are Leicester City.

The Championship leaders look as though they are cruising towards promotion to the Premier League, but that has not stopped them from being linked with a number of players this month.

The problem with Leicester, though, is we know from their interest in Italian midfielder Stefano Sensi that they are not in the strongest financial position themselves.

Indeed, reports claim that if they want to sign Sensi, they must sell a player first.

This hardly bodes well for their interest in Worrall this month, particularly if it is a permanent deal that Forest are looking to do.

West Ham United interested in Worrall

In better news for Nottingham Forest, and potentially bad news for Leicester, they are not the only side to show an interest in Worrall this month.

Other than Middlesbrough, who were discussed above, Premier League outfit West Ham United are also reportedly keen.

Given that the Hammers have Premier League finances behind them, it could be that they are more likely than Leicester to get a deal done this month.