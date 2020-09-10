Joe Worrall sends Premier League message as Nottingham Forest ready promotion challenge

Nottingham Forest will be determined to make this season the one where they earn promotion to the Premier League after a dramatic finale last year saw them miss out on the play-offs.

It was hugely disappointing for Reds fans last season and now the plan will be to try and get themselves going quickly this time around and get points on the board, with them facing QPR up first of all.

Determination is a good attribute to have in this league and it looks as though Joe Worrall has plenty in buckets, with him posting this message on social media:

a Premier League football team. https://t.co/yY3fNlJkdk — Joe Worrall (@JoeWorrall5) September 10, 2020

Quiz: What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Kris Boyd signed on loan from which club? Kilmarnock Rangers Middlesbrough Sunderland

The Verdict

He’s certainly got a point.

It’s been far too long for a club like Nottingham Forest to be out of the top flight of the English game but that right is earned, not given.

The Reds had a good chance last season, they know that, but they did not take it and now they must use it as fuel for the new campaign.

It’ll be tough at times but there is plenty to like about the Reds’ squad going into this new league campaign and Sabri Lamouchi will also be eager to prove himself as he looks to guide them up.