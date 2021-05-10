Joe Worrall sends passionate Nottingham Forest message amid West Ham, Norwich interest

Joe Worrall has been rewarded for another impressive individual campaign at Nottingham Forest.

The defender has gone from strength-to-strength since returning from a loan spell at Rangers in 2018/19, and started every Championship game under Sabri Lamouchi last season.

The 24-year-old has endured a frustrating campaign with injury this season, being limited to only 33 appearances this term.

Worrall broke his ankle in September and was ruled out for for nearly three months, before cracking a rib in early March.

But the centre-half has been a standout performer for the Reds this season, producing a series of impressive displays in the heart of defence.

Worrall has forged a solid defensive partnership and understanding alongside Scott McKenna, and is attracting interest from the likes of West Ham, Burnley and Norwich ahead of next season.

Worrall has been named Forest’s Player of the Season by the Nottingham Forest Supporters’ Trust, though, with the defender sending a passionate message on Twitter.

Extremely honoured to pick up these awards, I would like to thank everybody for your support this season. This season, off the back of the last, has been disappointing and way below par from us all. Next season is a chance to try and achieve something special.

Thank you!♥️🌲#NFFC pic.twitter.com/Ubq8nhxd0O — Joe Worrall (@JoeWorrall5) May 9, 2021

The Verdict

One of Forest’s biggest priorities this summer will be to keep Worrall.

There will be a time where Worrall will want to test himself in the Premier League, even if that’s without the club he adores and has adored since a child.

If they can keep McKenna and Worrall fit for next season, then that would provide them with a platform to build on.

They have had such a good defensive record this term, which is impressive for a bottom-half side who have struggled for large parts of this season under Chris Hughton.