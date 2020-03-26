Joe Worrall reveals the effect current events are having on Nottingham Forest players

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall has admitted that the lengthy break from football due to the coronavirus has been a “shock to the system”.

Worrall has been a key player for the Reds under Sabri Lamouchi this season, and has made 39 appearances in all competitions thus far.

His leadership qualities and solid performances in central defence have helped Forest climb to fifth in the Championship, five points clear of seventh with nine league games left to play.

But it remains to be seen when, or rather if, the season will continue, with the EFL suspending all fixtures until April the 30th at the earliest due to the spread of coronavirus across the world.

The country is now in lockdown, too, meaning that people can only leave their homes for completely necessary reasons.

Plenty of footballers have been keeping in shape at home, with some even taking part in the “stay at home” challenge on social media in order to cure their boredom.

Speaking live on talkSPORT, with quotes provided by Nottinghamshire Live, Worrall admitted that the break from football has come as a “shock to the system” to himself and his teammates.

He said: “I wouldn’t say it’s tough, we are not seeking sympathy. But it is a shock to the system. Twiddling our thumbs at home is not something we are used to.

“We’re waiting for the next fitness schedule to come through and have a look at what we can do. I was going to train with (Joe) Lolley and Yatesy (Ryan Yates), but they are homebound too, so we’re in a bit of a pickle.”

The Verdict

Forest have a large number of players and professionals who will be able to keep themselves occupied and fit during this break.

It’s obviously a really tricky time for everyone, and none more so for the coaches, who have to plan schedules for the players.

All Worrall can do now is keep his head down, work hard from home, and stay healthy in preparation for the final run-in, whenever games resume.

