Joe Worrall reveals surprise at ‘strange’ Nottingham Forest summer transfer deal

Nottingham Forest went on a transfer splurge on the final day of the summer window, bringing in no less than four players to the City Ground.

In a bid to try and arrest the poor run of form that set in before the international break, Chris Hughton bolstered his squad numbers with multiple additions, including signing West Ham attacker Xande Silva and young Paraguay international midfielder Braian Ojeda.

Two of his signings came at right-back though, the first of them being Mohamed Drager of Olympiakos – the other club that Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is in charge of.

Despite having Drager and Jordi Osei-Tutu to choose from, Hughton didn’t hesitate in adding a third option in the position as young Middlesbrough man Djed Spence arrived on a season-long loan.

24 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s best ever forwards – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Robert Earnshaw joined the club from which side? West Brom Norwich City Derby Cardiff

Spence had started the season well for Boro but in order to balance the books at the Riverside, he was allowed to depart to a Championship rival for the rest of the season.

The deal bemused some, not least Forest captain Joe Worrall who can’t believe the club have managed to loan in such a talented individual.

“Djed is a great player,” Worrall told BBC Radio Nottingham, via the Hartlepool Mail.

“It’s a strange one that Boro have let him come to us because I think he’s a fantastic player and he’s a nice lad as well and someone who’ll give us an option down that right hand side.”

The Verdict

Eyebrows were very much raised on deadline day when Boro let Spence go to a divisional rival – especially when Premier League clubs were said to be interested as well.

Spence has shown a lot of promise on Teesside but it would be fair to say he was inconsistent last season and not particularly a favourite of Warnock’s.

He had shown promise in the early stages of the current campaign though which is why it was so surprising that Boro would opt to let go of him on loan.

Forest are hoping that Boro’s loss is their gain though and he will no doubt be back in the starting line-up this weekend after being forced to miss out against his parent club this evening.