Joe Worrall makes Nottingham Forest claim following Liverpool defeat

Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall praised the fans for the noise they made against Liverpool as he revealed it was the best atmosphere he had played in at the City Ground.

The best atmosphere I have ever witnessed at the City Ground, I had goosebumps all game. The support from the fans and the love you have shown us players through tough times this season are hopefully being repaid.

Thank you! #NFFC #TOGETHER #BELIEVE ♥️🌳 pic.twitter.com/WsXRWnljXM — Joe Worrall (@JoeWorrall5) March 21, 2022

Steve Cooper’s side are flying high in the Championship as they look to win promotion, but attention turned to the FA Cup over the weekend as they welcomed Liverpool to the East Midlands.

And, the Reds put up a great fight against Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the visitors requiring a late Diogo Jota goal to progress, after Forest had missed some big chances, whilst they will also feel key decisions went against them.

Nevertheless, Forest could still take a lot from the game and Worrall shared a passionate message with the support on Twitter after the loss.

“The best atmosphere I have ever witnessed at the City Ground, I had goosebumps all game. The support from the fans and the love you have shown us players through tough times this season are hopefully being repaid. Thank you!”

Forest are back in action at Blackpool after the international break as they look to move into the top six.

Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Radoslaw Majewski Legia Warsaw Polonia Warsaw Lech Poznań Spartak Moscow

The verdict

Everyone connected with Forest will have been delighted with how the team performed against one of the best sides in the world on Sunday and the atmosphere did sound special to all who watched.

Worrall was clearly impressed and it shows the impact the support can have on the side as they pushed them to the end.

Now, it’s about coming together for the run-in and you can be sure the City Ground will make it difficult for the opposition as Cooper’s men push for the play-offs.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.