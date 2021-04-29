Joe Worrall identifies where Nottingham Forest need to strengthen this summer

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall insists that the Reds need to strengthen at the other end of the pitch this summer.

Worrall has endured a frustrating campaign with injury, but has established himself as part of a first-choice defensive partnership with Scott McKenna which has seen Forest boast one of the best defensive records in the division.

The Reds have conceded only 43 goals in 44 games this season, and sit fifth in the Championship goals conceded table.

At the other end of the pitch, Forest are the fourth lowest scorers in the division, scoring only 36 goals in 44 games this term. Their three strikers, Lewis Grabban, Glenn Murray and Lyle Taylor, are all aged 31 and over and have scored 13 goals between them this season.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Worrall has praised Chris Hughton for making Forest hard to beat, but insists that this summer should be focused on bringing in more firepower and addressing their goalscoring woes.

He said: “We showed last season, 100 percent there is the basis of something here. Unknown Sabri came in and created that spark. The fans loved him and that was that. That season was fantastic until the end.

“This season, the manager has come in and steadied the ship. We’ve been hard to beat and haven’t conceded many goals. That’s testament to the hard work he’s put us through.

“But we all know where we’re lacking, and that’s at the other end of the pitch. That’s not pointing fingers at Grabbs (Lewis Grabban), Glenn (Murray) or Lyle (Taylor), it’s just how the season has gone.”

The Verdict

It’s no secret that Forest will look to add quality in the final third this summer, with a striker likely to be on their radar.

Murray is out of contract in the summer and Grabban and Taylor are both getting older, so young blood is needed up top.

They could also do with some creative options out wide, with Anthony Knockaert and Luke Freeman set to return to their parent clubs Fulham and Sheffield United, and Sammy Ameobi set to be out of contract.