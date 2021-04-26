Joe Worrall delivers message over his potential Nottingham Forest future as Norwich City eye transfer

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall has suggested that he is relaxed about his situation heading into the summer transfer window and is not getting himself concerned with transfer speculation.

Worrall has become one of the most sought-after players in the Championship during the last few transfer windows, with Premier League Burnley having been consistently linked with a potential move for him in previous windows. It has now been reported by The Sun on Sunday (25/04/21, p59), that newly promoted Norwich City are interested in making a move for him this summer.

That comes with the 24-year-old having enjoyed another promising campaign at the City Ground, where he has helped Forest record 11 clean sheets in his 29 Championship appearances. Chris Hughton has already stated his desire for speculation around his future to remain just that, with him keen to keep hold of one of his best performers.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Worrall insisted that he is used to the transfer speculation surrounding his future and that it is just something that goes hand in hand with being a young player at the moment. He also added that any decision about his future will be made by himself and the club when and if an offer comes in.

He said: “It’s the same with any player under the age of 24! It doesn’t matter whether you’ve got two left feet or whatever, you’re always getting linked with whoever – more so in League One.

“If you play in League One, you’re automatically linked with a Premier League club, I think.

“Alex Mighten, Brennan Johnson, Ryan Yates, Joe Worrall – all young lads just get linked with moves everywhere.

“The media push the stories. Some of them are true, some of them aren’t.

“It’s up to Forest and, at the end of the day, me, if interest does come in, to make decisions.

“I’m just looking forward to the next game and playing at Sheffield Wednesday. Hillsborough’s a great stadium to go to, so that’s all I’m looking forward to.”

The verdict

This is a somewhat encouraging message from Worrall on his potential future and shows the defender’s maturity really to be just getting on with his business and not getting concerned with any potential rumours surrounding his future. There is no surprise to see him attracting attention in the transfer market considering the level of performances he has been producing.

Clearly, he is a vital part of what Hughton is trying to build at the City Ground, and it would be a surprise to see Forest allow Worrall to leave the club without putting up a fight. Norwich would be a potentially attractive destination for him, so it will be interesting to see what happens if the Canaries make any formal offers for him.

It does seem from these comments that Worrall is never going to be a player that demands the club allows him to leave and that he would down tools if such a move did not materialse. That would help Forest and strengthen their ability to try and keep him if any concrete interest does emerge in him.