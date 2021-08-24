Joe Worrall and Nottingham Forest exit talk: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

As well as looking to strengthen his Nottingham Forest squad before the end of the transfer window, Chris Hughton will be looking to keep hold of two key players at Nottingham Forest.

Brennan Johnson and Joe Worrall are Forest’s two most saleable assets this summer, and are two home-grown players who have attracted plenty of interest from the Premier League.

Worrall, who won the Player of the Year award last season, is yet to make an appearance this season due to injury, and has been heavily linked with moves to the top-flight.

West Ham, Brentford and Burnley have all been linked at some point, and the latest speculation saw Southampton be credited with an interest…

What do we know so far?

Hampshire Live reported just over a week ago that Southampton had set their sights on Worrall, following the £15million departure of Jannik Vestergaard to Leicester City.

Worrall was identified as a potential replacement for the Denmark international, but the Saints look to turning their attention elsewhere.

Quiz: Have Nottingham Forest won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Forest won or lost more against Aston Villa? Won more Lost more

Torino defender Lyanco is said to have had a medical at St. Mary’s on Monday ahead of a move from the Serie A side.

That is expected to end Southampton’s business in terms of incomings, as per Tom Leach of Hampshire Live, leaving Worrall’s future in further doubt?

Is an exit likely to happen?

As the clock runs down until the end of the transfer window, it remains to be seen who will be prepared to potentially pay big money for Worrall.

The likes of Burnley, Brentford and Southampton have all been credited with an interest this summer, but each club has opted to pay big bucks on other targets such as Nathan Collins, Kristoffer Ajer and Lyanco.

Unless West Ham or another Premier League side make a late move for Worrall, he will not move this summer and will remain at Forest.

Of course, managers do tend to become more reactionary towards the end of the window as they look to make final adjustments to their squad, so you cannot rule out a bid arriving for the defender.

But those who have been linked with Worrall don’t seem to appear interested anymore, and as each day goes by, the chances of him staying appear more and more likely.