Joe Williams starts: How we expect Bristol City to line up against Barnsley tonight

Bristol City pulled off a superb 1-0 victory over Blackburn in their last game and will be hoping to follow that up with another win in midweek.

The Robins have had some good showings this year but still find themselves near the bottom of the division and are sandwiched firmly between the play-off and relegation spots.

The club are easily clear of the drop zone, sitting 18 points away from Reading and are also 14 points from the top six.

It seems like it will be merely a season of consolidation for Nigel Pearson’s side but they still have a chance to pull up the league in their remaining games and it could give them a solid platform to build on heading into the next campaign.

With Barnsley battling the drop too, they’ll be up for the task but City will fancy their chances of sealing another victory. Who could lineup for the team though?

If possible, Nigel Pearson should – and probably would – start the same team that pulled off that win over Blackburn. Rovers could have snatched that victory but it ultimately went the other way and regardless of how they did it, this was a side that still ground out a win over a play-off challenging team.

Andreas Weimann played in a differing role in that game and still bagged a goal, so will likely fill in for that similar position on the right flank. He can still offer plenty going forward there clearly and as one of their main goal threats, he will surely be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Chris Martin and Antoine Semenyo are a good combination up front and should start together again, with the extremely talented Alex Scott, Joe Williams and Matthew James all filling in centrally too.

At the back, Timm Klose is a strong presence and will start if fit and Rob Atkinson had more tackles than anyone else on the field during that game and should be one of the first defenders to be named in the starting eleven.

In goal, Daniel Bentley saved the key penalty from Bradley Dack and after pulling off a plethora of other saves, he has proven he can continue to do a decent job in-between the sticks.