Joe Williams sends message to Bristol City supporters ahead of upcoming Bournemouth clash

Bristol City midfielder Joe Williams has admitted on Instagram that he is hoping to help his side end the current campaign on a positive note.

Williams was a notable absentee from the Robins’ squad for their recent clash with West Bromwich Albion as he missed this fixture due to injury.

The 25-year-old sustained an issue with his hamstring during the club’s 2-0 defeat to Barnsley.

Robins manager Nigel Pearson confirmed that Williams was set to make his return within three weeks from this particular setback.

Whereas the midfielder may be forced to watch on from the sidelines for Saturday’s clash with AFC Bournemouth if he is not ahead of schedule in terms of his recovery, he could be in line to feature for City in their meeting with Peterborough United on April 9th.

Currently 18th in the Championship standings, the Robins know that they will need to be at their very best if they are to secure a positive result against the Cherries as Scott Parker’s side are currently fighting to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Ahead of this fixture, Williams has decided to share a message with the club’s fans on Instagram.

The midfielder posted: “Is the break over yet?

“Looking forward to the last 7 games and finishing the season as strong as possible, see you all back at Ashton Gate soon.”

The Verdict

It has been a frustrating campaign for Williams as he has only managed to show glimpses of his talent as a result of his injury issues.

In the 18 league games that he has featured in this season, the midfielder has provided his team-mates with two assists.

Particularly impressive during his side’s recent triumph over Blackburn Rovers, Williams made four tackles and two interceptions in this fixture (as per WhoScored) and set up Andreas Weimann’s winning goal at Ewood Park.

By replicating this level of performance when he is fit enough to feature again, Williams could potentially help his side secure some positive results in their upcoming fixtures.