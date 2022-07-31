Joe Wildsmith sends message to Derby County supporters after win over Oxford United

Derby County got off to the perfect start in League One with an important 1-0 win over Oxford United.

Not many sides will be able to keep a clean sheet against Karl Robinson’s Yellows this season, after they were the joint-top scorers in the third tier last term, and the Rams deservedly edged a fairly even game.

James Collins and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing made their presence known on their debuts for the club, as the Rams were able to continue the positive feeling they generated at Pride Park throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

Joe Wildsmith had quite a quiet afternoon, only having to deal with two shots on target from the visitors, capping a near-perfect debut as Derby held on for the three points.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to express his emotions after the game.

He wrote: “What a feeling!

“3 Points ✅

“Clean sheet ✅

“30k+ fans in Pride Park ✅

“As debuts go I couldn’t have asked for much more!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Wildsmith (@joewildsmith_28)

The Liam Rosenior era at Derby has begun in positive fashion, and if the Rams continue to hit the ground running in the third tier, it seems likely that the former assistant will be given the manager role on a permanent basis sooner rather than later.

The Verdict

Derby’s next two home games are against their fellow newly relegated clubs in Barnsley and Peterborough United.

The Tykes did not land in League One as they would have liked on Saturday, losing 1-0 in the long trip to Plymouth Argyle, where the Posh saved their blushes somewhat, coming from 2-0 down at half time to win 3-2 at Cheltenham Town.

Next up is a trip to Charlton Athletic to begin their travels, the Addicks drew 2-2 at Accrington Stanley on League One’s opening day and will be aiming to have the lion’s share of possession at The Valley.

Time will tell if Derby can back up the promising start that they have made.