Joe Wildsmith sends farewell message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters

Joe Wildsmith left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of his contract this summer and the 26-year-old looks set to be first choice at Derby County in League One this season.

The Sheffield-born goalkeeper made 89 appearances for the Owls and has signed a two-year deal at Pride Park.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell kept Wildsmith at bay in 2021/22 under Darren Moore, and it did feel like an exit was on the cards for the majority of the second half of last season.

Wildsmith took to Instagram to send a heartfelt farewell message to Wednesday supporters.

He wrote: “After 14 years at @SWFC, my time has come to move on.

“From joining as a school boy at 12 years old, to this summer it has been a journey that has had a huge impact on my life.

“It was a dream to play for this club and I leave having lived it.

“There have been highs and lows but I will take them all with me as I continue my career.

“I would like to thank all the players I’ve played with and all the coaches that have coached me along the way.

“I would also like to thank all the backdrop staff for all there hard work – it doesn’t go unnoticed for keeping the club going day in day out.

“And thank you to the fans that backed me through the years.

“I wish the club the very best in the future!

“I’m sure I will see you all very soon.”

Wildsmith could play a pivotal role for the Rams at the top end of League One this season, where Wednesday are also expected to be operating, creating a chance that the 26-year-old becomes a villain at Hillsborough very soon after leaving on good terms.

Wildsmith is a very smart pick-up at League One level, and is still quite young for a goalkeeper at just 26.

The former England youth international would be an able backup in the second tier, so for the Rams to bolster their backline, with Wildsmith behind it, they should handle the drop down from the Championship with ease.

Conor Hourihane and David McGoldrick have been the headline coups so far in the East Midlands, but Wildsmith could be the type of addition that goes under the radar until he begins to come up with decisive contributions between the sticks when the season kicks off at the end of the month.