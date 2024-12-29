Huddersfield Town have made a fairly decent start to the 2024/25 campaign, all things considered.

Their 4-0 win at Cambridge United on Friday night is likely to have given them plenty of confidence - and they will be hoping to build on this in the coming weeks.

However, there's work to be done off the pitch too, with the January transfer window fast approaching.

The Terriers may have some top-quality players in their squad, but they will need a decent amount of depth to give themselves the best chance of securing a top-six finish at the end of the campaign.

With this in mind, we take a look at three players they could benefit from adding to their squad during the upcoming window.

3 Nathan Lowe (loan)

Stoke City's decision to loan Nathan Lowe to League Two outfit Walsall is proving to be a very shrewd decision.

Up to this point, the strike has been a prolific figure for the Midlands outfit, and has played a big part in their rise to the top of the fourth-tier table.

Nathan Lowe's 2024/25 loan spell at Walsall (All competitions) Appearances 26 Goals 13 Assists 6 (As of December 25th, 2024)

However, it's unclear how long he will remain with his current loan club, with Stoke believed to be considering a recall for him.

If they did end up recalling him, Huddersfield should make a move for the young forward, knowing that they could potentially have a good chance of winning his signature.

The Potters will want to see him play and he may not be guaranteed that game time at the bet365 Stadium, so a temporary switch to West Yorkshire for the remainder of the campaign could be good for all parties.

You feel Lowe will be able to win a decent amount of game time at the John Smith's Stadium.

2 Nathanael Ogbeta (loan)

Nathanael Ogbeta may have only joined Plymouth Argyle during the summer, but he isn't winning enough game time at this point, considering the fact he's at a stage of his career when he should be starting regularly.

He may have been part of Wayne Rooney's matchday squads, but Matthew Sorinola is also available as a bench option if required and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Saxon Earley return to Home Park next month.

This could free up Ogbeta to make a loan move away from Devon - and he should be pushing for a temporary exit considering he isn't winning much game time at this stage.

Huddersfield, who have played with a back five this term, could benefit massively from bringing Ogbeta in, with the left wing-back area one they need to look at.

He showed last season at Bolton Wanderers that he can push forward well - and he could make a difference in the promotion race.

1 Joe Taylor

Joe Taylor has remained with Luton Town this term, after having successful loan spells at Colchester United and Lincoln City last season.

Managing to make the step up to the third tier seamlessly, Taylor could be a very shrewd addition for the Terriers if he came in.

He hasn't really made an impact at Kenilworth Road this term, so the opportunity could be there to strike a reasonable deal for him.

The striker area is one that desperately needs to be addressed, considering they are missing a prolific player or two in the final third.

And Taylor, who was previously on Huddersfield's radar, could end up being a good signing.