The battle for League One promotion has got increasingly more interesting over the course of the season, despite being dominated by three clubs throughout.

Birmingham City, Wycombe Wanderers and Wrexham have occupied the top three for several weeks and months, although the former do look as though they will start to build a gap to their rivals sooner rather than later.

However, fourth place Huddersfield Town may just have something to say on that matter, and although they started the campaign inconsistently, the Terriers have started to look like true contenders for automatic promotion recently.

Michael Duff's side are just four points behind the top two, with a game in hand on the Chairboys and Red Dragons, and their activity early on in the January transfer window may give them the edge over their rivals ahead of the run-in.

Dion Charles and Joe Taylor could prove to be the difference for Huddersfield

Huddersfield found it difficult on their return to League One to truly hit the ground running, but they now find themselves in a great run of form and have shown to the rest of the division that they are pushing for promotion.

Joe Taylor is a player that has been on the radar of the Terriers all season, and despite a failure to bring him in during the summer, they managed to secure a deal worth over £3m for the striker with Luton Town.

He excelled in the third and fourth tier with Lincoln City and Colchester United in 2023/24, but was not given enough opportunities at Kenilworth Road to impress after returning to what was his parent club.

Joe Taylor's Lincoln City stats 2023/24 (as per FotMob) Appearances (starts) 19 (19) Minutes played 1483 Goals (assists) 10 (3) xG 7.07 Shots (on target) 48 (23) Dribbles completed 12 Pass accuracy 55.4% Touches (in opposition box) 339 (72) Recoveries 40

While some may have expected Huddersfield's spending to be over for the month following the transfer, Duff has shown no sign of slowing down, and he has also signed Dion Charles from Bolton Wanderers.

It has been reported by The Bolton News that the Yorkshire outfit have paid just £750k for the 29-year-old, a fee that looks to be a real bargain.

With his ability to put the ball in the back of the net, and his experience in League One, this partnership could prove to be a real threat for the Terriers, and the rest of the division will be worried to see if they can hit the ground running in blue-and-white.

The League One promotion picture may have changed over the course of the last week

While the top three have had it their own way for nearly all the season, the threat of Huddersfield will feel very real, and they may just disrupt the battle for promotion.

Birmingham have two games in hand on Wrexham and Wycombe, and could put themselves clear at the top of League One at an incredibly important time in the season.

However, the Terriers have found form themselves at an ideal time, and if their new striking partnership clicks, then they will be in strong contention to push Blues all the way until the finish.

The signings they have made stand them in good stead in the Championship if they do win promotion ahead of their rivals.