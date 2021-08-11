Joe Rothwell to Brentford: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Friday night will be a historic one for everybody involved at Brentford Football Club.

For the first time ever, the Bees will play Premier League football, as they host Arsenal at The Brentford Community Stadium.

But away from the excitement of the occasion, Thomas Franck’s side will be fully focused on competing in the top-flight of English football, rather than simply making up the numbers.

One way they can help themselves to do that, is by continuing to strengthen in the final few weeks of the summer transfer window, and recent reports have claimed that one player they are targeting, is Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell.

But what would it mean to Brentford if they were to complete a deal for the coming season and beyond?

Here, we’ve weighed that up with a look at some of the questions that might arise from that potential move.

Would it be a good signing?

This could be a decent signing for Brentford.

Although he can be inconsistent, when he does hit top form, Rothwell can be an excellent player at Championship level, and a big threat to opposition sides with his ability to drive forward from deep.

As a result, if the Bees do manage to get the best out of the Rothwell, then they could certainly have a useful asset on their hands in an attacking sense, and they will want as much of that threat as possible if they are to be competitive in the Premier League.

With Rothwell also into the final year of his contract at Blackburn, he may be more affordable than would otherwise have been the case, meaning this could work out for Brentford in more than one way.

Would he start?

In all honesty, it could be difficult for Rothwell to force his way into Thomas Frank’s starting XI.

Brentford already have plenty of options in the centre of their midfield, with the likes of Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen established in that position, while Frank Onyeka has already arrived from Midtjylland this summer.

With that in mind, it does feel as though there would be something of a pecking order that Rothwell would have to work his way up were he to make the move to West London.

However, the step up to the Premier League is a new one for just about everybody in this Brentford squad, so if Rothwell was to cope with that better than others, then there could still be plenty of opportunities for him.

What does he offer?

Rothwell could certainly bring an extra attacking outlet to this Brentford side.

The midfielder has shown on a number of occasions that he is capable of a beating his man with the ball at his feet, often while going on runs from the centre of the park that can create openings in the final third for his side.

Indeed, the 26-year-old has also demonstrated at times that he himself can apply the perfect finish to those chances, and if he can do that regularly, he could be a key player for Brentford.

You also feel that, having come through the academy at Manchester United without ever making a senior appearance for the Old Trafford club, Rothwell will be determined to prove a point if he does make the move to the Premier League.