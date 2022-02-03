Joe Rothwell speaks out after near-miss Blackburn Rovers exit

Joe Rothwell remains a Blackburn player for now – but as the transfer window came to a close, it looked less and less likely that he would remain at Ewood Park.

That was because Bournemouth launched a bid for him that ultimately saw him left out of the Rovers’ squad against Luton. With the interest rife and the Cherries eager to bring him in, it certainly felt like he was near the exit door.

However, no move ended up materialising, as Tony Mowbray was desperate to keep hold of one of his most important players. The 27-year-old has featured prominently this campaign and made 27 appearances in the Championship, bagging three goals and seven assists along the way.

For the Englishman to leave last month would have been a huge blow to Blackburn – but the player has stayed on at the club and has told the club’s official website that he is only thinking about Rovers now.

Instead of spitting his dummy out or thinking about a potential move away again, it appears as though the midfielder is now ready to try and help Blackburn achieve their goal of a promotion back to the Premier League by the end of the campaign. If he can help them achieve it, then he will certainly be viewed as a hero by the club’s supporters.

Speaking to the club website about where his focus lies, he said: “It’s been a tough couple of days for me and my family since the Luton game but the club have been terrific with me, they really helped me through the period and we’re fully focused on the next 17 games to hopefully do something really special.

“Do I regret doing what I did? Probably not. I think we went about it the right way with the gaffer and handled things in a very mature way. I sat down with the gaffer and we had a good chat, what’s done is done and now all the focus turns to the remainder of this campaign.

“I came in, went straight to the gaffer and we agreed to put everything to bed, crack on and do what we need to do in these next 17 games,”

The Verdict

Joe Rothwell then looks like he is prepared to put the interest to bed and forget about the past in favour of moving on and trying to help Blackburn achieve their goals – which is the ideal situation for all involved.

Rothwell is, of course, a very good player at this level as he has proven this campaign. His efforts in front of goal have been sensational and his ability in dictating the play from the centre of the field makes him arguably one of the best midfielders in the division.

If Blackburn had lost him, then it would have been a real blow to their chances. However, they have recruited well and held on to some of their most important players during the winter window. Now, they’re ready to tackle the rest of the campaign and if they keep up the way they have been playing, then promotion is a real possibility.

With someone like Rothwell still onside, they have a real wealth of talent to choose from – and there is no reason why they should be seen as anything other than play-off certs at the very least come the end of the season.