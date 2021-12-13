Joe Rothwell, Ben Brereton-Diaz: The latest Blackburn Rovers transfer talking points

Blackburn are having a superb season in the second tier this year, with Tony Mowbray now leading his charges to a play-off spot and even a potential run at an automatic promotion spot in the second half of the campaign.

The side are being led by the goalscoring exploits of Ben Brereton-Diaz, who has been one of the best strikers in the league this year and has one of the highest goal tallies of anyone in the Championship.

They have a good mix of experienced heads and young talent to boot and they are now finally picking up the results that have seen them fly up the table.

However, with good showings come interest in their players – and, with the January transfer window fast approaching, who could potentially come in and out of the exit doors at Ewood Park?

Could Joe Rothwell be lured away?

Joe Rothwell has been linked with a move away from Blackburn over the past few months, as the player continues to shine in the middle of the field for his team.

Football League World exclusive sources revealed back in October that there was solid interest from Rangers and that they could try and sort out a deal for him when the winter window opens. There haven’t been many rumblings since about a potential switch to Scotland but with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, there is every chance he – and the club – could be tempted to do business in the winter transfer window.

Tony Mowbray has insisted to LancsLive that he isn’t thinking about losing Rothwell or any other players whose deals are running out in the summer but if they don’t tie him up to fresh terms soon, then they may risk losing him for nothing at the end of the campaign.

Interest in the midfielder could certainly rise in January then – and that might mean Blackburn face a battle to keep him.

Mowbray rules out Brighton interest in Brereton-Diaz

With Ben Brereton-Diaz doing so well at Ewood Park this year, there was also bound to be interest in his services too.

It looked as though Brighton were the latest to try and secure his signature in January but Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has since told the Lancashire Telegraph that a deal won’t be happening for the attacker and that there has been no contact as of yet.

It means that, for now, the striker looks like he could see out the January window at Ewood Park.

However, when the window does opens its doors, that interest is likely to increase. It could also lead to some concrete offers being lodged too – and Mowbray then might have to think twice about being so quick to reject any interest in one of his star players.