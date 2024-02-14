Highlights Joe Rodon is interested in joining Leeds United permanently, but only if the club secures promotion to the Premier League.

Joe Rodon is interested in making a permanent switch to Leeds United this summer, on one condition.

According to Football Insider, the defender is keen to remain at Elland Road but only if the club secures promotion to the Premier League.

The Wales international is currently on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and has cemented his place as a key figure in Daniel Farke’s side.

Rodon has made 29 appearances in the league, with the Whites chasing a top two place in the second division.

His impressive displays have led to speculation that Leeds could make a move to bring the player to the club on a permanent basis this summer.

Joe Rodon transfer latest

It has been reported that the Yorkshire outfit is keen to sign Rodon in the summer.

Spurs have set an asking price between £10 and 15 million for the centre-back, who has fallen down the pecking order of the Premier League side.

It is unlikely he will feature as a key part of Ange Postecoglou’s first team plans, which could open the door for an exit in the summer.

However, Rodon’s preference would be to compete in the top flight with Leeds.

Joe Rodon's importance to Leeds United

With Rodon Starting P W D L W% PPG 28 18 6 4 64.28 2.1 Without Rodon Starting P W D L W% PPG 4 1 1 2 0 1

The player is understood to be happy at Elland Road, but is attracting interest from elsewhere in the Premier League.

Failure to gain promotion could see Leeds miss out on a permanent deal to sign the 26-year-old.

Rodon was one of several key additions made during the summer transfer window, earning his place in the starting lineup quite quickly following his move from Spurs.

He has been a consistent presence in the side, as Farke’s side looks to fight for an automatic promotion place.

A 4-0 victory over Rodon’s former club Swansea City on Tuesday evening helped the team take a big step towards a top two spot this midweek.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are now second in the table, two points clear of third place Southampton following the Saints’ 3-1 loss to Bristol City.

The Whites have played a game more than their promotion rivals, but have set an outstanding pace since the turn of the year.

Leeds have won all seven of their league games in 2024, conceding just one and scoring 17.

This has seen the team move above Ipswich Town and Southampton in the table, closing the gap to league leaders Leicester City to 12 points.

Next up for Farke’s team is a trip away to Plymouth Argyle on 17 February.

Added emphasis on importance of promotion for Leeds United

Gaining promotion to the Premier League is an absolute must for this Leeds team in so many ways already, be it due to financial reasons or in order to keep hold of their top stars.

The opportunity to make a swift return is one they cannot leave on the table, so Tuesday’s win could be seen as the big turning point in their bid for a top two spot.

Southampton have been in great form as well up until their loss to the Robins, so this is the first real slip up we’ve seen from them in this tight top two fight.

Now the future of Rodon is also on the line when battling for a place in the top flight, which only further emphasises the importance of getting the job done at the first attempt for the Yorkshire side.