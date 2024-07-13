Leeds United have signed defender Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur, as they prepare for another season in the Championship.

The defender spent last season on loan at Elland Road and played every minute of Leeds' play-off campaign as they were beaten by Southampton in the final at Wembley.

Joe Rodon's 2023/24 stats on loan at Leeds United (all competitions); as per Transfermarkt Player name Appearances Clean sheets Joe Rodon 50 19

Rodon has now signed permanently in a deal worth in the region of £10m as the Whites look to go one better next season and seal a return to the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has played for five clubs so far in his career. He started at Swansea City, and had a short spell on loan at Cheltenham Town, before signing for Tottenham Hotspur in 2020 for an initial fee of £11m.

The Welsh international spent a season on loan at Rennes in Ligue 1 and then joined Leeds on a temporary basis for the 2023/24 campaign. Now, the Whites have become his third permanent club and he will be hoping that he can make it back to the top flight with them as soon as possible.

Rodon has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road. With the help of Capology's estimations, we've examined what the centre-back was earning at former club Tottenham and where that fits in amongst the salaries of the Leeds squad.

It must be taken into consideration that the data provided by Capology are estimations and not official figures.

Joe Rodon's earnings during his time at Spurs

According to Capology, when Rodon signed for Tottenham from Swansea, his wage increased from £8,077 per week to £9,615 per week.

That would have seen him receive an extra £80,000 per year, with an annual salary of £500,000.

The centre-back spent four seasons in total on the books at Spurs, although he spent two of them out on loan, meaning that he would have netted £2,000,000 during his time in North London.

He made 24 first team appearances for Tottenham in his time at the club and played 1,338 minutes. That means he was paid over £80,000 per appearance for Spurs, and just under £1,500 per minute on the pitch, although some of those wages are likely to have been covered by Rennes and Leeds during the seasons he spent at those clubs.

Joe Rodon's earnings compared to Leeds United players

Capology have not yet provided any figures regarding Rodon's new salary at Leeds, although many of the players' estimated wages are available to access.

Ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, only five players are set to be paid less than £10,000 per week. Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford will be the Whites' joint-highest earners, receiving £70,000 per week and £3,640,000 per annum. Daniel James, Pascal Struijk, and Junior Firpo are the other three Leeds players on at least £50,000 per week.

According to the data, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto are paid £15,000 and £20,000 per week respectively.

If Rodon has agreed on a similar salary to the one he was on at Tottenham, he will rank among the lowest earners at Elland Road next season. However, he may have negotiated a better deal amid Premier League interest earlier in the summer.

While the information above is interesting, it is important to remember that all figures used are merely estimates using data from Capology.