Joe Rodon has just completed a fine season on loan at Leeds United after making a temporary switch from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Welsh international has become an established figure in the EFL through his prior spell at Swansea City, before returning to form at Elland Road under Daniel Farke after failing to gain a foothold in the first-team picture under several managers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, as good as his individual season was in West Yorkshire, Leeds were unable to regain their Premier League status at the first time of asking, with a poor run of form at the end of the regular Championship season seeing them end six points behind Ipswich Town in second place, before losing the Play-Off Final to Southampton at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

This has left severe question marks over where the central defender will be plying his trade next season. However, recent reports could have handed United a potential lifeline.

Joe Rodon considering his next move ahead of pivotal summer

That's down to a report from TEAMtalk, with the publication revealing that the 26-year-old is currently in the process of weighing up the next step of his career, just days after featuring in United's Wembley defeat.

Sources close to the publication have also stated that the club have clearly expressed their desire to Rodon about making his temporary move from North London permanent, a scenario they are hoping to negotiate their way through when the transfer window officially opens in the coming weeks.

The report goes on to say that Burnley had expressed an interest in acquiring his services, although an instant return to the Championship is said to have ruled the Clarets out of the equation.

Furthermore, to add even more insult to injury from a Leeds perspective, later on in the revelation, it has been claimed that Russell Martin's side could rival them in an opportunity which could give Rodon regular first team football in the Premier League after making 50 appearances across all competitions this season.

Joe Rodon's 2023-24 Leeds United Championship Stats Matches Played 43 Average Rating 7.19 Clean Sheets 17 Interceptions per Game 1.2 Tackles per Game 1.1 Balls Recovered per Game 4.2 Dribbled Past per Game 0.2 Clearances per Game 4.5 Duels Won per Game 4.7 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

This comes just days after TEAMtalk also revealed that Daniel James could also be head-hunted by the South Coast side, who regained their top flight status alongside Leicester City at the first time of asking.

Tottenham will be looking for a fee in the region of £12m to £15m for Rodon, as Leeds will look to garner the required funds to do so, despite recent question marks over the financial situation at Elland Road.

Joe Rodon's current situation

It's no surprise that other clubs besides Leeds are monitoring the 45-time Wales international's situation, having been an admirable performer for the Whites in a back four which has been unsettled at times.

Throughout this season, Rodon has featured alongside a plethora of names in Leeds' centre-back pairing, such as Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk and his compatriot, Ethan Ampadu.

It was reported by Football Insider prior to the beginning of the play-offs that Leeds held an option to buy Rodon if they could secure promotion. Obviously, that is now out of the equation.

It seems highly unlikely that the defender will force his way into Ange Postecoglu's first team plans, given the form of Micky Van de Ven and Cristian Romero. Therefore, it is understandable that Spurs are viewing the upcoming window as a chance to make a small profit, having signed Rodon on a five-year contract for an estimated £11m fee back in October 2020.

Leeds United may have to sell to buy

As is expected, many high-profile names have already been linked with moves away from Leeds.

Crysencio Summerville has been linked with a potential £35-40m move away to Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool. Meanwhile, FootballInsider report there is once again significant interest in Wilfried Gnonto.

It had been claimed by Kieran Maguire that Leeds owe approximately £190m to other clubs in outgoing payments, a scenario which may need rectifying before incomings are targeted.

However, whilst chairman Paraag Marathe hasn't ruled out that scenario, he has re-assured supporters that it isn't as extreme as initially reported.

A new deal which sees Red Bull become a minority stakeholder in the club will also no doubt benefit the club financially. Therefore, you cannot rule out a potential permanent move for Rodon despite the top flight interest which may also come his way.