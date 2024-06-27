Highlights Joe Rodon may leave Tottenham Hotspur for Leeds United or other clubs.

Following their play-off final defeat, Leeds United may be limited in the calibre of players they can recruit this summer.

However, the Whites could still make some excellent additions.

Joe Rodon, who was on loan at Elland Road last term, still views his former loan club as his ideal destination if he leaves Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Rodon was a key part of Leeds' team last term, arriving on a season-long loan deal from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and thriving alongside the likes of Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu during the 2023/24 campaign.

Joe Rodon's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (Sofascore statistics - league games only) Appearances 43 Starts 42 Clean sheets 17 Aerial duels won 67% Ground duels won 69% Total duels won 68%

The Wales international's contributions helped Leeds to reach the play-off final - and if the West Yorkshire outfit had won at Wembley - that could have all but guaranteed another move to Elland Road for the central defender.

However, their defeat against the Saints in the English capital has arguably allowed other teams to try and get a deal over the line for the defender, who may not be a key part of Ange Postecoglou's team next term.

Having been loaned out on more than one occasion in recent seasons, Rodon may not have a future at Spurs and with the player likely to want to secure more game time, it would be a surprise if he didn't move on this summer.

His contract expires in 2025 though and this could rule out the possibility of another loan agreement being struck, with Spurs unlikely to be prepared to lose him for free.

Joe Rodon stance provides a boost for Leeds United

Rodon has been linked with a number of clubs since the play-off final.

Russell Martin's Saints are thought to be interested in the player - and if they win the race - that would be a real kick in the teeth for the Whites who suffered a heartbreaking defeat against them last month.

Ipswich Town have also been linked with a move for the central defender, with both sides potentially needing more depth and quality in central defence to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat at the top level.

The Tractor Boys may need to recruit several players if they are to give themselves a chance of staying up, having won back-to-back promotions.

They took to the Championship very well, but the Premier League is a different kettle of fish.

Neither of these promoted teams may secure his signature if Rodon gets his way though, with Leeds still the player's preferred destination at this point.

Joe Rodon should weigh up his future carefully

Rodon clearly made a connection with Leeds and their fans during his time at Elland Road.

With this in mind, it's no surprise that he wants to return to Elland Road, even though they are still in the second tier.

He has thrived under Daniel Farke and a return to West Yorkshire could allow him to win plenty of game time again.

However, he will also want to test himself at the top level at some point.

This is why he shouldn't be afraid to move to a top-tier team, as long as he secures a decent amount of game time there.