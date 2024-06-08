Highlights Leeds United may see key players leave this summer if promotion is not achieved, but fans remain hopeful for a strong 2024/25 season.

Recruitment decisions will be crucial with Red Bull cash boost and potential sales of loaned-out players funding the team's transfers.

Building a team for 2024/25 may see some changes in positions with the addition of players like Burrows, Ampadu, and potential loan signings like Rak-Sakyi.

Failure to gain promotion is likely to see a host of key players depart Leeds United this summer, with a busy summer of incomings and outgoings once again expected at Elland Road.

However, Leeds fans will remain optimistic that they can rebuild and go again. The Whites are expected to have a strong team again under Daniel Farke and should still challenge at the top end of the Championship.

Red Bull have provided an extra injection of cash, whilst the sales of loaned-out players should help to fund the team's window this summer, where recruitment decisions will be being made all the time.

Here, we have taken a look at a realistic team that the club may be able to field in 2024/25.

GK: Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier has been Farke's go-to goalkeeper in the last season, featuring in almost every Championship fixture. However, the club have a decision to make regarding his future with just two years left on his contract at Elland Road

Some continuity is required in the team of 2023/24, and defensive solidity has been a key feature of Farke's team for much of the campaign, so ripping out the core that got them there may be a mistake despite some issues with Meslier's form.

RB: Ben Johnson

Phil Hay of The Athletic revealed that three players were on a shortlist of options to come in at right-back in January for Leeds, including Ben Johnson.

The 24-year-old may not be a target now but is out of contract with West Ham and could be a good addition on the right flank, as a more defensive and athletic option to work in tandem with an attack-minded, overlapping left-back.

CB: Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon was outstanding for Leeds after signing on loan from Tottenham and was almost ever-present on the right-side of centre-back at the heart of Leeds' defence when fit.

Pascal Struijk was initially the best pairing alongside the Welshman, and they could form a collosal pairing next year if the club can pull off an ambitious move for his signature. Rodon enjoyed his time in West Yorkshire and could well be up for a return to familiarity to put down some roots.

CB: Pascal Struijk

Considering the dearth of options at the heart of the defence, Pascal Struijk is perhaps one of the most obvious players to be retained this summer, as the only senior naturally left-sided centre-back remaining. He was excellent in 2023 and also captained the side on occasion as well.

Struijk was one of Leeds' best players so far this term and rightfully should keep his place. Rodon and Struijk have a lot of promise and upside as a pairing who complement one another well for the Whites so should be allowed the time to develop further in 2024/25.

LB: Harrison Burrows

Despite the calls for some continuity and Junior Firpo's good form in 2024, a change is expected at left-back. Firpo performed admirably since the turn of the year but is on big wages and in the final year of his contract.

That may mean a replacement is needed, which Harrison Burrows could be as a very attacking left-back down the flank for Leeds. The Peterborough United star lit up League One and contributed to numerous goals. Linking with an inverted winger, Burrows is someone who will attack down the left flank and hug the touchline.

Harrison Burrows in 2023/24 Transfermarkt Appearances (all comps) Goals Assists Yellow Cards/ Red Cards Clean sheets 58 12 18 8/0 16

CM: Archie Gray

Archie Gray has largely performed admirably when called upon to be deployed as a full-back or in midfield. Farke moved Gray out of his right-back berth at times during the run-in, but he was back to his best against Norwich in the play-offs when moved from central midfield back into his most regular role this season.

However, next season may be the best opportunity to get Gray into his primary position and develop there, after a magnificent first season as a professional already under his belt, which is sure to serve him well heading into 2025 with Leeds, his boyhood club.

CM: Ethan Ampadu

Arguably Leeds' best player this season, Ethan Ampadu should retain his spot for much of the season again next year, be that to partner alongside Gray or Glen Kamara at the base of midfield. He missed just one game in 2023/24 as a virtually ever-present fixture. The Welshman performs the defensive base from which Leeds can build, alongside Rodon and Struijk.

The 23-year-old will remain a sure-fire starter and has settled in perfectly since joining from Chelsea. He will be tasked with picking up the danger men of the opposition whilst also instigating attacks from deep. Ampadu will be key to their success and is another potential captain alongside Struijk.

RW: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Despite plenty of continuity down Leeds' spine, wide players at full-back and on the wings are certain to be priority signings this summer, though any move for the Crystal Palace man would be contingent on Willy Gnonto or Crysencio Summerville departing for a new club first.

The 21-year-old scored 15 goals and claimed a further nine assists in all competitions for Charlton Athletic in 2022/23, but could be a great left-footed loan option if Palace are willing to part ways with him temporarily. Leeds lack a left-footed right-winger and he would provide that new dynamic should they look to retool their attacking line.

CAM: Georginio Rutter

Georginio Rutter carries so much threat for Leeds and is likely to be decisive for the side in the final third in plenty of games if he can be retained. He is another key player and has contributed regularly, particularly in terms of chances created and assists, but is the most likely to remain from the trio of Rutter, Gnonto, and Summerville.

That's due to his large price tag, where the other pair can bank Leeds plenty of cash for the transfer kitty in P&S terms. Roles are more important than positions, but Rutter should remain where his best performances came in the line of three behind the striker, and not as the primary centre-forward, although that could also be from the right flank, too.

LW: Ismael Gharbi

After tearing up the Swiss Super League for Stade Lausanne, Ismael Gharbi may be looking for another loan at a higher level from PSG, and Leeds could be the perfect answer to that next season.

The 20-year-old Spaniard is more of a playmaker than Summerville, so would not replace his direct dribbling and pace, but give Leeds an extra player who will get his foot on the ball and pass first. He scored or assisted 13 times in 31 appearances during his breakout season for the Swiss outfit.

CF: Liam Delap

Liam Delap needs a permanent home next season and Leeds could be the side to provide the Manchester City youngster with that. That's despite his best performances coming as a right-sided winger for Hull City this term.

Delap is still in need of further development and refinement himself but is vastly more experienced than Mateo Joseph, whilst being able to pin and press the opposition more than Joel Piroe, and is a younger option to Patrick Bamford as well. He has 12 goals in 68 games at second tier level, but is primed to explode at some stage.