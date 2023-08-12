Highlights Leeds United have signed Joe Rodon on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur, making him their fourth arrival of the summer.

Rodon, a 25-year-old Wales international, spent the previous season on loan with Stade Rennais in Ligue 1, helping them to a fourth-placed finish.

Rodon's main strengths are his on-ball capabilities and aerial strength, as evidenced by his high pass completion rate and number of aerials won per game. He is expected to be a significant upgrade for Leeds in defense.

News of the Leeds interest first broke from Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, who stated the formalities were left to be ironed out in the coming days for the Whites.

That has since been confirmed by Leeds on Thursday evening, in a club statement they said: "Leeds United are delighted to announce the loan signing of central defender Joe Rodon.

"The 25-year-old Wales international joins the Whites on a season-long deal, from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

"Becoming the club’s fourth arrival of the summer, following the signings of Ampadu, Sam Byram and Karl Darlow, Rodon could make his Leeds debut in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship visit to Birmingham City."

Who is Joe Rodon?

Rodon spent the most recent 2022/23 season on loan with Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, where he made 22 appearances for the French side, helping them to a fourth-placed finish.

The centre-back earnt a big-money move to Spurs in 2020, having impressed with Swansea City in the Championship. Rodon came through the ranks at the Swans and appeared for them 54 times prior to an £11 million switch to the North London outfit.

The Welshman also has 37 caps for his country already, and played his part at the World Cup in Qatar. He started all three games at the World Cup and will link up with Wales teammates Dan James and Ethan Ampadu at Leeds. He also played alongside James with Swansea, having broken through together from the youth setup.

Will Rodon transform Leeds' defence? How did he play for Rennes?

The main strength of Rodon is his on-ball capabilities, with his performances in the second tier with Swansea as a quality in possession centre-back what earnt him a move to the top-flight.

Unsurprisingly, per FBref, the 25-year-old ranked in the 71st percentile for passes attempted per game with around 60 per game.

That came out at an impressive 89% completion rate, which ranks in the 83rd percentile for centre-backs in the top five leagues from last season.

The other area of strength for Rodon, is his aerial strength. He stands at 6'4" tall, giving him a huge advantage over most of his opponents in terms of winning high balls in both boxes.

The data evidences this, with him winning 2.58 aerials per 90, which places him in the 78th percentile.

Rodon is evidently a useful player in both boxes, which is a nice upgrade for the Whites, who only have two players in their squad who are particularly strong aerially: Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell.

The area that doesn't come up well in the date, is Rodon's volume of defending. However, contextually this makes some sense, given that Rennes finished fourth, and likely did far more attacking than defending.

Hence, this is nothing to be worried about, and not a true reflection of his overall quality as a centre-back in terms of defending his box. His tackles and interceptions figures are in the bottom fourth percentile respectively.

His blocks and clearances fall in the 44th and 47th percentile respectively across other centre-backs in Europe. This could be a similar story with Leeds, who are expected to be a heavy possession side under Daniel Farke.

Rodon is a big upgrade on Cresswell at right-sided centre-back and should translate to being one of the best centre-backs in the division.