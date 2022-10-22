Joe Ralls starts: The Cardiff City XI we expect Mark Hudson to pick to face Swansea City on Sunday

Cardiff City travel to the Swansea.com Stadium in one of the Championship‘s early kick-offs on Sunday, in aiming to make amends for losing both South Wales derbies last season for the first time in the history of the fixture.

Mark Hudson’s Bluebirds have lost their last two on the bounce following a positive run after Steve Morison was relieved of his duties in the Welsh capital.

Russell Martin’s Swansea City have been in fine form of late and could climb into the automatic promotion places this weekend if results go in their favour.

The 3-0 loss at Queens Park Rangers in midweek will give Hudson plenty to think about heading into a match that could decide his future.

Here, we have predicted three changes from the side that were comfortably beaten in West London to take on the Swans…

Romaine Sawyers was sacrificed after Jack Simpson’s early red card, that has since been overturned, against QPR, suggesting that he is not at the top of Hudson’s pecking order.

It feels likely that Joe Ralls will come back into the side for his experience of the fixture and leadership qualities.

Perry Ng is a doubt for the game with injury, Curtis Nelson was introduced from the bench in midweek and could keep his place.

Mahlon Romeo is also a doubt, while Rubin Colwill, Jamilu Collins, Isaak Davies and Ebou Adams will not feature.

Mark Harris may also be introduced for a slightly misfiring Sheyi Ojo, but there could be a temptation to add some pace into the side in the form of Jaden Philogene.