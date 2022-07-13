Joe Rafferty shares message with Portsmouth supporters as he reflects on switch

Joe Rafferty has taken to Twitter to share a message with Portsmouth’s supporters after sealing a move to Fratton Park earlier this week.

As confirmed by Pompey’s official website on Monday, Rafferty has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal at the club.

The right-back was released by Preston North End following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign.

During what turned out to be his final season at Deepdale, Rafferty was limited to just five league appearances due to the presence of Brad Potts who was utilised on the right-hand side of the pitch on a regular basis by the Lilywhites.

Having completed a switch to Portsmouth, the 28-year-old will now be determined to make a positive start to his spell.

With Pompey set to face Sheffield Wednesday in League One on July 30th, Rafferty could potentially make his competitive debut for the club in this particular fixture if he impresses in pre-season.

Reflecting on his move to Pompey, Rafferty has admitted on Twitter that he is buzzing to have signed for the club and is looking forward to the new term.

Rafferty posted: “Buzzing to have signed for @Pompey!

“Looking forward to the season ahead.”

Buzzing to have signed for @Pompey ! Looking forward to the season ahead ⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/9F9PtJnkD4 — Joe Rafferty (@JoeRafferty5) July 13, 2022

The Verdict

Having secured a 10th-place finish in the third-tier standings in April, it will be intriguing to see whether Portsmouth are able to move forward as a club later this year with Rafferty in their side.

Rafferty will be confident in his ability to make a difference at this level as he has produced some encouraging performances in League One during his career.

In the 162 appearances that he has made in this division, Rafferty has illustrated an attacking threat from his full-back role as he has managed to provide 18 direct goal contributions.

If the former Rochdale man is able to maintain his consistency over the course of the upcoming campaign, he could potentially become an ever-present in Portsmouth’s starting eleven as the club aim to reach new heights under the guidance of head coach Danny Cowley.