Joe Pigott reveals Ipswich Town ambition after sealing Portman Road switch

New Ipswich Town signing Joe Pigott has suggested that the club are in a strong position to secure a return to the Championship at the third time of asking.

The Charlton academy product signed a three-year contract at Portman Road on Monday following a period of speculation over his future after his decision to depart AFC Wimbledon.

Pigott scored 20 league goals last season, helping the Dons steer clear of relegation to the fourth tier, and now he is hoping to make an impact at the other end of the League One table.

Speaking to iFollow Ipswich, the 27-year-old indicated that the discussions with Tractor Boys’ manager Paul Cook also played a role in his decision to sign for the Suffolk club.

He said: “The conversations with the manager went really well. He said he’ll be hard on me but I think that will be good. I’m a laid-back character and he is someone I’m looking forward to working with.

“It goes without saying that I want us to achieve our team goal [promotion] and I hope that what I can produce will help us. It’ll be a challenge but I’m ready.

“All the foundations are in place and this feels like the right fit for me. I was ready for a new challenge and I want to keep improving.”

The Verdict

Paul Cook was unable to reignite Ipswich’s feint play-off hopes after replacing Paul Lambert in March, leading to the squad overhaul that is taking place in what is his first transfer window in charge of the club.

With the Tractor Boys finishing the 2020/21 League One season as the third-lowest scorers in the division, the move for a goal-scorer as accomplished as Pigott should make them a far greater threat in attack.

The battle for promotion in third tier is set to be as competitive as ever, and with Pigott’s addition being Ipswich’s seventh new addition of the summer, the club’s new American owners are providing Cook with the tools required to be right among the contenders.

