Joe Pigott offers very honest take on life at Ipswich Town since joining

Joe Pigott has been one of the more unsuccessful of Ipswich Town’s 19 summer signings so far with Macauley Bonne’s form meaning the former AFC Wimbledon man has struggled for first team minutes.

Pigott scored 22 goals and assisted six as the Dons narrowly avoided relegation to League Two season and looked an excellent pickup for the Tractor Boys in the off-season. A symptom of Paul Cook’s beloved 4-2-3-1 formation means that it can be tough for strikers on the fringes and Pigott has felt the brunt of that this term.

The 28-year-old has only managed four league starts and aired his frustrations about his current predicament when he spoke to the East Anglian Daily Times.

He said: “In all honesty I absolutely hate it, but I’m just happy to get as many minutes as I can.

“You want to build rhythm as a player because that’s when everything starts to come naturally, once you get it. It’s been tough but hopefully it can come. That’s how football is and this is life as a striker. I could maybe have done a lot better myself but it would be nice to get a few more opportunities. It would be nice to find some rhythm, that’s the key.”

The Tractor Boys’ squad depth will certainly come in handy this season and Pigott just needs to be ready to grab his opportunity when it arises. The team is the main priority and however small it may be if Pigott can make a positive contribution to the Suffolk club earning promotion to the Championship it will be classed as a successful campaign.

The Verdict

Ipswich host Barrow in the FA Cup second round on Saturday, a match that presents an opportunity for Cook to shuffle his pack. One of the drawbacks of having such a large squad for the level is that it can be difficult to keep morale high amongst the out of favour players. Pigott has been used to being the main man at the top of the pitch with AFC Wimbledon and therefore playing second fiddle to a loanee from Queens Park Rangers has clearly been a bitter pill to swallow.

The 28-year-old is second in command to Bonne though and therefore should the 11-goal bagsman suffer a knock the chance to showcase his ability to Paul Cook will present itself for Pigott.