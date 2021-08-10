Joe Morrell shares delight at Portsmouth move with upbeat message

Joe Morrell has completed his move to Sky Bet League One side Portsmouth and has taken to Instagram to share his evident delight at sealing a transfer to the Fratton Park club.

Speculation was written heavily about Morrell in the last few days with him linked with the likes of Pompey and Ipswich Town, with some even suggesting that the Tractor Boys were looking to hijack the move Portsmouth had made for the midfielder in a bid to bring him to Portman Road.

This, though, was one signing that Ipswich were not going to manage to complete this summer, with the Welsh international heading to the south coast and clearly feeling particularly pleased about doing so as well.

He took to Instagram to express his delight at sealing the transfer, as well as talking up the size of the club that he had just joined:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Morrell (@joejmorrell)

This is a great opportunity for Morrell and it’s going to be exciting to watch him getting amongst it in Sky Bet League One.

He could be a real hit for Portsmouth, and Danny Cowley will be delighted he managed to fend off Ipswich late on to get the move done.