Joe Morrell reacts after Portsmouth’s impressive 3-0 win against his former club Lincoln City

Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell has taken to Instagram to offer his thoughts on the club’s latest display in League One.

Pompey managed to extend their unbeaten run in the third-tier to six games by securing an impressive 3-0 victory over Lincoln City last night.

Marcus Harness opened the scoring for Danny Cowley’s side on the stroke of half-time as he fired past Imps goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

Following the break, George Hirst doubled Portsmouth’s advantage before Reeco Hackett-Fairchild added a third in the closing stage of the game.

As a result of this victory, Pompey moved to within three points of Sunderland who currently occupy the final play-off place in League One.

Having previously featured for Lincoln during the 2019/20 campaign, Morrell managed to produce an encouraging display against Michael Appeleton’s side last night as he completed 34 passes at the LNER Stadium.

Following the fixture, the Wales international admitted on Instagram that he felt that it was a great result for Portsmouth to seal a win on their travels whilst he also acknowledged his former club.

Morrell posted: “Great win on the road tonight!

“Good to be back at the bank for the first time and to see some old faces.”

The Verdict

After helping Pompey secure victory in their clash with Lincoln, it will be intriguing to see whether Morrell is able to kick-on over the Christmas period.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.58 in League One, the midfielder will be keen to work on his consistency at this level as he could potentially end up playing a key role for Portsmouth in the club’s push for a play-off place.

Following a relatively underwhelming start to the season, Pompey are starting to click into gear under the guidance of Cowley and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they seal a positive result in their showdown with Gillingham this weekend.

Whereas Portsmouth have won four of their last five league games, the Gills have suffered three defeats on the bounce in all competitions and thus will be short of confidence heading into Saturday’s showdown.