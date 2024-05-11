Highlights New signings planned by Wrexham's Phil Parkinson post-promotion. Big names like Young released.

Joe Morrell from Portsmouth could bolster Wrexham's midfield, offers versatility and work ethic.

Striker Billy Waters likely to be moved on, struggled for game time and impact at Wrexham.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has vowed to make new signings this summer to improve his squad following their promotion to League One.

The 56-year-old started his shake-up earlier this month by announcing his retained list, which saw some big names released, including Luke Young, Ben Tozer and Aaron Hayden.

There are likely to be several incoming players, and possibly some outgoing, after the transfer window opens next month.

With that in mind, Football League World has taken a look at one player the Red Dragons manager should look to bring in and one he should look to move on to start the window with a bang.

3 In: Joe Morrell

The departure of Luke Young means Parkinson's side is slightly lacking in tenacity in midfield as it stands.

A name who will be very familiar to Wrexham fans could be the one to fill the void in the form of Wales international Joe Morrell.

Joe Morrell's Portsmouth career in numbers (as per Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 105 1 10

Eyebrows were raised earlier this month when the 27-year-old's current club, Portsmouth, chose not to take up a 12-month option on his contract following their League One title win.

While Pompey boss John Mousinho has expressed his keenness to hold further talks with Morrell to negotiate fresh terms, it could signal an end to his three-year stint with the club.

If he becomes a free agent, then Parkinson should definitely look to bring the midfielder to the Racecourse.

Morrell made 27 appearances for the Blues in League One this season, despite suffering a knee injury in January which ruled him out for the second half of the campaign.

He has been an impressive performer for Portsmouth and can play either in a holding midfield role or as a box-to-box man.

He also boasts an excellent passing range and offers a hardworking presence in the middle of the park.

Morrell could therefore be a key man for Wrexham as they look to challenge at the next level.

2

1 Out: Billy Waters

When Parkinson signed striker Billy Waters from Barrow in March last year, it was mostly seen as an insurance policy in the event of Paul Mullin getting injured.

The 29-year-old has found game time hard to come by at Wrexham, making only a handful of appearances and failing to score a single goal.

After previously being left out of the manager's 22-man squad in League Two, Waters was loaned out to Doncaster Rovers in January.

The player has since admitted to finding life at the Racecourse difficult after making the move.

Speaking to Rovers' official media team, he said: “I’m not going to lie, it has been frustrating. Wrexham have a big squad and that’s fair enough.

“I’ve just used my time to keep my head down and keep training well to make sure I was ready for January. Fingers crossed that has paid off.”

Unfortunately for Waters, he has also struggled to make an impact for Rovers and has been used relatively sparingly, again without registering on the scoresheet.

Despite being contracted until the end of next season, it would be in the best interests of all parties if he were to move on this summer.

For Wrexham, it would leave more space in their squad and free up some wages, while for Waters it will hopefully help to rejuvenate his career.