Joe Morrell gives honest assessment of his start to life at Portsmouth

It has been an up and down start to the season for Portsmouth and Wales international Joe Morrell.

The central midfielder signed from Luton Town this summer after a busy summer at Euro 2020 with Wales and has shown his class in glimpses so far this term. The 24-year-old has picked up alongside Pompey’s performances in recent weeks with a change of shape feeling beneficial for all parties.

Morrell was very honest about his own performances when he spoke to Portsmouth.co.uk.

He said: “I feel my form is probably a combination of me being fitter and sharper, and having those games. That has probably coincided with us changing formation.

“I don’t ever want to be that player who says that it’s going to take time. For me, that is hard to accept. I want everything and I want it yesterday, I want to be the best player on the pitch every week and do the best I can every week.”

Fighting talk from the engine roomer who is looking to replace the services of Tom Naylor this season. Naylor moved on to Wigan Athletic this summer after being a consistent performer on the South Coast, Danny Cowley’s new look Pompey are gaining many admirers but the results have been slow.

The Verdict

Quiz: Have Portsmouth had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Plymouth Argyle Higher Lower

Morrell is clearly on board with the project at Fratton Park and his reflection on his own game demonstrates that. Pompey sent a statement to the rest of the division when they dispatched high flying Sunderland 4-0 last time out and they will be hoping to take some of that momentum into their trip to Rotherham United this weekend.

It will be a very interesting midfield battle for Morrell and Ryan Tunnicliffe to take on Ben Wiles and Dan Barlaser in central areas, a duel that could have a significant impact on the outcome of the match. Morrell will be desperate to impose himself at the New York Stadium.