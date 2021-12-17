Joe Lumley starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Bournemouth on Saturday

Middlesbrough host Bournemouth tomorrow afternoon, with Chris Wilder’s side looking to make further strides towards the play-off positions.

Boro currently sit five points from Stoke City in sixth and have seemingly turned a corner under the former Sheffield United boss.

Middlesbrough welcome a Bournemouth team to the Riverside who are now without a win in their last five.

During that time, the Cherries have picked up just three points and have given up their place at the Championship summit as a result.

In a reduced fixture list this weekend, Middlesbrough will be hoping to cut the distance from the top-six, with a play-off finish the ultimate objective in Teesside.

Here, we take a look at how Boro could line up when Bournemouth visit tomorrow afternoon…

After losing his place in the side to Luke Daniels, it appears that Joe Lumley will be number one at the Riverside once again with the former QPR shot-stopper keeping a clean sheet last time out at Stoke.

Sol Bamba enjoyed an impressive start to the Championship campaign, but with Dael Fry back fit, it is likely that the 24-year-old will join Paddy McNair and Anfernee Dijksteel in defence.

Isaiah Jones has made the right wing-back role his own this season, and is likely to be handed another start, although, he could have fierce competition should Djed Spence return from his loan spell with Nottingham Forest.

On the other flank, Marc Bola is likely to be trusted once again, with the 24-year-old starting every game under Wilder thus far.

Jonny Howson and Matt Crooks have established an excellent partnership in the middle of midfield so far this season, with nothing set to change their starting status come tomorrow.

Operating a little ahead of the aforementioned duo, Marcus Tavernier is likely to be given the nod, with the exciting attacker needing to add goals and assists to his impressive forward play.

Duncan Watmore and Andraz Sporar should start up top for Boro, with the pair operating well together under Wilder so far, although, it is clear to see that a forward is relatively high up on the 54-year-old’s wishlist.