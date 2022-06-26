Joe Lumley makes Middlesbrough admission following Reading arrival

Middlesbrough shot-stopper Joe Lumley has admitted he didn’t know until after the final game of the season that he wasn’t going to stay at the Riverside Stadium, speaking to Berkshire Live.

The 27-year-old was Chris Wilder’s first-choice shot-stopper last term but was dropped twice during the campaign after making several unforced errors, with a couple of these mistakes proving to be particularly costly in their quest for promotion.

Luke Daniels was unable to sustain his place in goal either, potentially providing a second chance for Lumley to make his mark and redeem himself on Teesside next term.

However, he was seemingly made surplus to requirements by officials at the Riverside and they have since been linked with several potential first-choice shot-stoppers including Karl Darlow and Daniel Iversen.

Although a deal for either is yet to materialise, Lumley’s loan move to Championship rivals Reading was sanctioned earlier this month with the 27-year-old set to be Paul Ince’s first-choice shot-stopper in Berkshire for the 2022/23 campaign.

He didn’t know that he would be leaving his parent club until after the end of the season though – but was delighted when the Royals came calling following a tough campaign on Teesside.

Speaking to Berkshire Live, the stopper said: “I always keep in contact with my agent and he let me know straight away, so I was always ready to answer phone calls.

“I went away straight away after we missed out on the play-offs at Boro. I went on holiday and a few days later I found out that Reading was on the cards, and I was delighted about it.

“Football can change so quickly, as everyone knows. I didn’t know until after the game that I wasn’t staying at Boro and then literally a week later, I knew Reading wanted me and I snapped at the chance to come here.”

The Verdict:

This is a much-needed fresh start for both the goalkeeper and Boro – because the latter certainly need someone else to come in if they are to have the best chance of getting in the top six next season.

There’s every chance Lumley will improve next term but for the sake of the team and their confidence, a rebuild is needed in the goalkeeping department at the Riverside and with Liam Roberts arriving, that should help to shake things up.

Another keeper is needed and it may also be ideal if Daniels left too, but bringing someone else in as opposed to pushing their existing stopper out has to be the main priority at this point.

For the Royals’ loanee, he could play a big part in keeping Ince’s side afloat in the division next term, giving him more confidence and plenty of momentum going into the 2023/24 campaign with a new club if he can perform well in Berkshire.

The Berkshire outfit may even be the team that offers him a longer-term stay and if they do remain in their current division beyond next term, it may be a hard offer for the 27-year-old to turn down.