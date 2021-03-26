Joe Lumley and QPR: Has there been any further update on the situation?

Joe Lumley’s career has taken a few twists and turns this season as he’s looked to earn more senior minutes in the Football League.

Last season for QPR, both he and Liam Kelly battled to make themselves number 1 for the club but neither really convinced and that, of course, paved the way for Seny Dieng to stake his claim.

Indeed, Dieng has certainly done that with him undoubtedly the man between the sticks for the Hoops these days, providing a fine presence in behind the defence.

For Lumley, and Kelly in fact, then, the future is unknown with the former spending time on loan at both Doncaster and Gillingham earlier this season and Kelly currently on loan up in Scotland.

Earlier this year, we saw Nottingham Forest linked with a move for Lumley but that came to nothing and, in truth, we’ve heard little since in terms of interest in him.

Certainly, Doncaster Rovers and Darren Moore liked him when he was there but Moore is now at Sheffield Wednesday and so it’s hard to say whether a move back to Rovers would ever come around again.

At the moment, Lumley is obviously number 2 at the club with Dieng in front of him in the pecking order and Kelly away from the club.

The summer, though, could well see change. Lumley might want to push Dieng but might also feel the time is right for change and for him to try and forge a career elsewhere – his contract is up in the summer after all.

Part of that will depend on how QPR see it and whether they have enough cover but, certainly, decisions will need to be taken around the player’s future for next season.