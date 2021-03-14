Joe Lolley speaks out following frustrating injury blow in Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw with Reading

Nottingham Forest earned a valuable point on Saturday afternoon at the City Ground, as they drew 1-1 with promotion-chasing Reading.

The Reds took the lead through a Tom Holmes own goal, as the defender turned Sammy Ameobi’s cross into his own net whilst under pressure from Glenn Murray.

Yakou Meite then stepped off the substitutes bench in the second-half to rescue a point for the Royals, as he fired past Brice Samba in the Nottingham Forest goal to equalise for Veljkp Paunovic’s side.

But Forest were dealt a frustrating injury blow after 34 minutes in the contest, with winger Joe Lolley being forced off with a hamstring problem.

The 28-year-old has struggled for consistent starts this season in Chris Hughton’s side, but looked full of confidence against the Berkshire-based side on Saturday.

We’ve already seen in previous seasons what Lolley can offer, and he would have been eager to make a good impression for Forest this weekend.

But this recent injury blow will come as a far from ideal time, with the Reds still nervously looking over their shoulders as they head into the final ten matches of this year’s campaign.

Forest are currently sat 17th in the Championship table, and are just nine points clear of 23rd-placed Rotherham United, who have a number of matches in hand on the Reds.

Lolley took to Instagram following the draw, and joked that he should have spent more time stretching in the warm-up, before admitting that he was hopeful that the injury he picked up isn’t too bad as originally feared.

Nottingham Forest are set to return to action on Wednesday evening when they take on league-leaders Norwich City at Carrow Road, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Chris Hughton’s side.

The Verdict:

He’ll be hoping he’s not out of action for too long.

Lolley has struggled for confidence this season with Nottingham Forest when it comes to his direct goal contributions this season, but I was impressed with him against Reading at the weekend.

We saw glimpses of his ability against the Royals, and it was disappointing to see him have his game ended early with a hamstring problem.

It’s a frustrating injury blow at a crucial stage of this year’s campaign, as Nottingham Forest look to avoid an almost unthinkable relegation into the third-tier of English football.