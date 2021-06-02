Joe Lolley reacts to big Michael Dawson news at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have recently announced that Michael Dawson will leave the club when his contract expires this month.

Dawson was in his second spell with the Reds, having arrived at The City Ground in 2018, after spending time with both Tottenham Hotspur and Hull City earlier in his career, having originally left Nottingham Forest in 2005.

The defender didn’t make a single appearance for Nottingham Forest this season, as he struggled with injuries towards the end of this year’s campaign.

Chris Hughton’s side found a consistent run of positive results tricky to find this term, as they ended up finishing 17th in the Championship table.

Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley took to Instagram to react to the news of Dawson’s departure being confirmed, and labelled his team-mate as the ‘nicest man in football’.

It was a frustrating season for Lolley as well, as he made 30 appearances, before having his season cut short through injury, after being forced off against Reading back in March.

The winger has shown his qualities in previous seasons, and him and The City Ground faithful will be hoping that Lolley can remain injury-free heading into the 2021/22 campaign, which is set to get under way in August.

The Verdict:

He’s clearly a well-respected player amongst his Nottingham Forest team-mates.

Dawson has been an important member of the team in recent years, and it’s a shame that injuries saw him not feature in this year’s campaign.

It hasn’t come as much of a surprise to see Dawson heading for the exit door this summer at The City Ground, but I wouldn’t be be shocked of he was to return in a coaching role in the future.

His experience and leadership qualities will be a miss for Nottingham Forest heading into the 2021/22 campaign.