Joe Lolley pictured with Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall as he reacts to England’s Euro 2020 loss to Italy

England were left devastated, as they were beaten by Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday evening.

The Three Lions made the ideal start on the night, as Luke Shaw fired home clinically from close-range to spark jubilant scenes amongst the players and supporters.

But Leonardo Bonucci bundled home Italy’s equaliser from a corner after 67 minutes, which saw the game head to extra-time, before penalties were the way the game was decided.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed from the spot for England, which saw them edged out by the Italians on the night.

Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley took to Instagram following the defeat, and labelled it as an ‘incredible experience’ to be in attendance for on Sunday alongside Forest team-mate Joe Worrall.

Lolley made 30 appearances for the Reds in the 2020/21 season, as they finished 17th in the Championship table, whilst under the watchful eye of Chris Hughton.

Nottingham Forest are set to take on Coventry City in their opening match of the 2021/22 campaign, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday 8th August.

The Verdict:

It was a gut-wrenching defeat for the Three Lions.

England made the perfect start in the final, but they were guilty of sitting back and trying to soak up the pressure that came their way from the Italians.

But it was the lottery of penalties that left England’s supporters frustrated, and even though it’ll be difficult to look towards the future after this defeat, there are a considerable amount of positives to take.

Lolley will be hoping that he can make a positive start to the new Championship campaign this term, after a frustrating season last term came to an early end through injury.