Joe Lolley makes Nottingham Forest claim ahead of crucial Luton Town clash

Nottingham Forest’s Joe Lolley has claimed the club have complete confidence going into every game.

The Reds have won five on the trot to climb into 4th place in the Championship table.

Steve Cooper’s side are now only six points away from an automatic promotion place with seven games remaining in the season.

The Forest player has claimed that the side don’t fear any opposition in the league with the way they’re playing at the moment.

Lolley believes the team is concentrating on themselves and it has helped keep the side focused going into such a crucial stage of the season.

“Me personally, and I think I speak for a lot of the lads, I don’t think we really look at any team and fear anyone,” said Lolley, via Nottinghamshire Live.

“You respect every team in the division – you have to, because everyone has got their own qualities. You’re not in this division if you’re not a good team.

“But we just concentrate on what we can do. We know if we play to our maximum, do everything we want to do and do it well, we’re going to cause problems to every team. I think we’ve shown that throughout this season.

“It’s just having confidence in our own players and us as a group.

“I think we’ve got a strong mentality within the squad. I just think we’ve got total confidence in each other as a group.

“We completely believe in ourselves. We believe we are where we are because we deserve to be, and we want to get better.”

Forest face Luton Town on Friday night in what will be a huge tie in the race to make the play-offs.

Nathan Jones’ side are directly below the Reds in the table so a win for Forest on Friday night could see them move five points clear of their promotion rivals.

The two sides are set to meet in Kenilworth Road on April 15.

The Verdict

Forest players have every reason to be extremely confident going into every game now.

While their run-in will have some difficult clashes, and the pressure of promotion will be tough to handle, their performances have been scintillating.

Given Bournemouth’s own issues in form, Forest could even fancy their chances at snatching the second automatic promotion place.

However, the team will be hoping they haven’t peaked too early, which can always be a concern heading into the play-offs where it is more difficult to carry the momentum of good form into knockout games.