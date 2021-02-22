Joe Lolley makes Nottingham Forest admission after challenging season

Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley has opened up on what has been a challenging season for the 28-year-old so far, with the former Huddersfield Town man telling the Nottingham Post about his issues to date.

Lolley had previously been a regular starter for much of his Forest career to date since arriving from Huddersfield back in the winter of 2018, however his current campaign has been largely been disrupted this term due to contracting muscle compartment syndrome towards the end of last season.

A condition which causes pain in both legs, the wideman had to have injections over the summer in order to try and resolve the problem.

Since then he has been in and out of the team under Chris Hughton, starting just 14 times for the Reds as they continue to bat away the threat of relegation.

Speaking about his struggles this term, the former Bromsgrove Rovers man had this to say:

“I think finding form comes in time with games and confidence.

“It’s probably been a tricky season for me. I probably rushed back and played a lot of games.

“I think the rest has done me good, to be honest.

“Obviously I’ve been training hard and working hard to make sure I’m fit and ready, but having those breathers from games has allowed me to build up a bit of confidence in training.

“I feel like I’m going out on the pitch and enjoying it a little bit more, and, hopefully, improving with each game.

“Hopefully I can add something to the team in the final few months and find my best form before the season ends.”

The versatile forward has just one goal and two assists to his name so far this season and will be looking to contribute more strongly as we run in towards to the business end of the campaign.

The Verdict

We’re starting to see Lolley come back into form after being brought back into the starting eleven recently and maybe we’ll see him start banging the goals in once again in the not too distant future.

Everyone is aware of the ability he has at this level and will be hoping that he has now put his demons well and truly behind him after a tough start.

An improvement in results has clearly done not only his confidence but also the confidence of his teammates the world of good and as a result we could well see Forest operating to their full potential.

A game against Championship strugglers Rotherham United tomorrow presents a great chance for Lolley and his teammates to impress.