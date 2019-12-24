Joe Lolley makes honest admission about his recent form for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest ace Joe Lolley has admitted that this season has been difficult for him at times, but is confident that he is getting back to his best form.

The 27-year-old was one of the standout players for Forest last season – scoring twelve goals and providing eleven assists in 51 appearances for the Reds in all competitions.

The winger has made 22 appearances for Forest so far this season, scoring four goals, and while he has been an important player, he has failed to match the levels of consistency he showed last term.

The forward has been criticised by some Forest fans for some of his performances this term and he was recently dropped from the side for the 4-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

However, Lolley is confident that he is getting back to his best form and believes his performance in the 2-1 defeat against his former club Huddersfield Town at the weekend was one of his better games so far this season.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, the forward admitted that it has been a difficult season for him at times, but insisted that if he continues to play like he did at the John Smith’s Stadium, things will start to fall into place.

He said: “It’s been so-so. The last five or six weeks, I’ve actually felt like I’ve got back to a level, in terms of all around the pitch, where I’m comfortable – a lot better with the ball. It’s just around the final third.”

He added: “In terms of attacking threat, it was probably my biggest game for a while, in terms of being able to run at defenders and create things.

“It has been tough at times, but you have to keep going and keep grafting. I’m sure if I keep playing like Saturday, things will start to fall into place.”

The Verdict

Lolley is a very talented footballer and he was one of the standout players for Forest in the Championship last season.

He may have struggled at times this season, but he is still a very good player and on his day, he is one of the best players in the Forest team – he just needs to be more consistent.

There is definitely more to come from him this season in my opinion and hopefully he can use his performance against Huddersfield at the weekend as a platform to build and keep improving.

