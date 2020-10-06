It’s been a nightmare start to the season for Nottingham Forest – but Sabri Lamouchi has finally received some encouraging news after winger Joe Lolley turned out for the club’s Under-23s on Tuesday afternoon following an injury.

Lolley featured in all of Forest’s opening three Championship matches, but missed Saturday’s defeat to Bristol City – their fourth consecutive league loss, which leaves pointless.

A report from NottinghamLive revealed that Lamouchi said Lolley wasn’t 100 per cent for the game because he’s been suffering with shin splints and has been since towards the end of last season.

But it appears that Lolley won’t be sidelined for much longer after he started for Forest’s Under-23s against Hull City on Tuesday and will surely be in contention to start when Forest are back in league action against Blackburn Rovers following the international break.

The Verdict

Lamouchi and Forest will be hoping good things are to come following the short break after a simply disastrous start to the campaign.

Forest have scored just once in their opening five league and cup matches and although Lolly hasn’t yet hit top form, they’re a far more dangerous animal when the 28-year-old is in the side.

After travelling to Blackburn, Lamouchi’s men host newly-promoted Rotherham before an East Midlands derby awaits – and they’ll be desperate to pick up some points before that comes around.