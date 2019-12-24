Joe Lolley issues Jarrod Bowen verdict ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash v Hull

Nottingham Forest head into the Boxing Day tie with Hull City having failed to win in any of their last five league games.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side make the tip to Hull having seen their play-off hopes weaken after a run of five games without a win, and they now sit eighth in the Championship standings.

Back-to-back defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield have put pressure on Lamouchi to turn form around and all eyes will be on the Reds at the KCOM Stadium to produce a win.

Hull City sit one point and one place behind Forest and they have been producing improved form with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki both impressing on a consistent basis.

Bowen has been excellent, netting 16 goals in 24 appearances this term for the Tigers and he has gained praise from Forest winger Joe Lolley, who said his said will have to be at their very best to stop the threat of the young winger.

“He (Bowen) has been fantastic for about three years now,” Lolley told reporters, as quoted via NottinghamPost.

“He has scored a lot of goals and is often in the right place at the right time, he is such a big threat.

“Every time the ball drops in the box, he is always there – that is a great asset to have. We will have to keep an eye on him and hopefully we can nullify the threat.”

Take part in our latest Nottingham Forest quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 18 How many league goals did Lewis Grabban score for Nottingham Forest last season? 14 15 16 17

A win for Forest could see them move back up into the play-off places, but they will have to rely on results going their way around them.

Following the Boxing Day tie with Hull, Forest will prepare to face Wigan Athletic and then Blackburn Rovers on New Years Day.

The Verdict

Whilst Lolley is correct in saying his side will need to stop both Bowen and Grosicki, it will also be important to ensure that Forest approach the game putting behind them their previous run of bad form.

Focusing on the two players solely could have a negative effect, for it is a team performance that Forest need.

Rewind back to the start of December and it really looked like Forest could mount a play-off challenge, but they have dipped and look a shadow of that side.